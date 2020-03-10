Erling Braut Haaland raves about Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland has showered heaps of praise on Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk in a recent interview with France Football.
The 19-year-old striker is one of the hottest properties in Europe at the moment. He joined Dortmund during the January transfer window and has continued his impressive goal-scoring form.
The Norway striker has scored nine goals in eight games for the German giants in Bundesliga, and scored twice in the Champions League as well.
When Haaland was asked to comment on the sort of defender he hates coming across, he said: “Van Dijk. He is so good. He is powerful, quick, he possesses all the qualities. He is an incredible player.”
Van Dijk is widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the world at the moment. The Dutch international has played a key role in Liverpool’s dominance in the Premier League, and in Europe under Jurgen Klopp and has been simply outstanding this season.
The 28-year-old has been ever-present for the Reds this season. He has made 29 appearances in the Premier League, scoring four goals and providing one assist.
Van Dijk is not only a complete defender, but he is a leader at the back as well. The likes of Joe Gomez and Joel Matip have all improved at Liverpool playing alongside him.
Haaland, who has a release clause of £60m at Dortmund, suggested that he is enjoying his life in Germany.
He added: “I have just arrived. I am very happy here. I want to achieve many things. I am only concentrating on that. The stadium here gives me goosebumps, and I feel well-surrounded here.”