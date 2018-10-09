Eriksen has ‘long-term’ injury and could be out for Tottenham

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen could be out for the ‘long-term’ with his abdominal injury, reports The Sun. Eriksen picked up the injury against Brighton & Hove Albion on September 22 and has been sidelined ever since.
The 26-year-old missed games against Watford (League Cup), Huddersfield Town (Premier League) and Cardiff City (Premier League) and is likely to miss October’s upcoming clashes versus West Ham United (Premier League), PSV Eindhoven (Champions League), Manchester City (Premier League) and West Ham United (League Cup).
Eriksen was due to feature for Denmark in the Nations League against Ireland on Saturday but national team manager Age Hareide fears his chief playmaker will be long-term absentee. He said to Canal9: “Christian (Eriksen) has a problem with his abdominal muscle, and Tottenham have reported that it is of long-term nature.
“It is doubtful whether we will bring him to Dublin and make him play. I do not think that Tottenham are particularly keen on that. It has been a long time since he played in the match against FC Barcelona (in the Champions League). Against Cardiff, he was also out (of action).
“It has been over a week and I know that he has known about (the injury) for a while. Such an injury can be chronic, and it is true that Tottenham are worried.”
The 26-year-old joined Spurs from Ajax in August 2013 and has gone on to make 233 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 128 goals. For Denmark, he’s scored 25 goals in 83 games. His return date is unknown, however, so Tottenham want him to stay away from international football for the time being.
Spurs haven’t suffered too much in his absence, however, picking up three wins from the four games without Eriksen to put themselves in the frame for a title challenge – fifth in the Premier League after eight games, two points off top spot.
Stats from Transfermarkt.