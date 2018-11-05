Erik Lamela reveals how he calmed down Spurs teammate Juan Foyth

Tottenham picked up a thrilling 3-2 win over Wolves in the Premier League over the weekend.
The fans will be pleased with the three points from a tricky encounter. However, it wasn’t a happy outing for the young Spurs defender Juan Foyth.
The Argentine centre back gave away two penalties when his side were 3-0 up and it allowed Wolves to get back into the game.
On another day, the Londoners could have easily dropped two points because of Foyth’s mistakes.
Apparently, the player was very angry after the game and his compatriot Erik Lamela calmed him down.
The Tottenham winger revealed what he said to Foyth in order to calm him down. Later the likes of Lloris and Pochettino gave their backing to the defender as well.
He said: “He was a bit angry because but I told him ‘Juan, relax, you did amazing’. For me, he had an amazing game. It’s so difficult when you haven’t played for a long time and he’s played two games in three days. I’m so happy for him because he’s starting to show his quality and I told him, for me, tonight he was amazing. The penalties… sometimes the defenders are there and have to defend and he was unlucky.”
Foyth was outstanding against West Ham in the previous game and there is no doubt that he is top quality talent.
The young defender will learn from his mistakes and he will get better. He will be delighted to see that his manager and his teammates are all backing him to succeed.