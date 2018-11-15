Erik Lamela raves about Tottenham teammate Paulo Gazzaniga

Tottenham winger Erik Lamela has heaped praise on his teammate Paulo Gazzaniga for his performances this season.
The Argentine goalkeeper recently earned his first international call-up as well.
Lamela revealed that Gazzaniga has proven himself at Spurs and he is quite impressive in training as well. He also added that the young keeper deserves his chance with the national team.
He said: “Paulo is showing in every training session that he can play in the Premier League, and when he played he did amazingly. I’m so happy for him, but he didn’t surprise me because I know he’s an amazing keeper.”
Gazzaniga has been mainly used in the cup games under Pochettino and it will be interesting to see if he can hold down a regular starting berth in the near future.
Hugo Lloris has been quite inconsistent this season and the Frenchman will have to improve if he wants to stay as the club’s number one.
The Tottenham number two will be delighted with these comments from his teammate and compatriot Erik Lamela. He will be looking to build on his impressive start to the season and force his way into Tottenham’s starting lineup in the Premier League now.