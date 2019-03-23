Eric Dier said he’s okay and was walking without much more than a limp on his way out Wembley after picking up injury against Czech

England thrashed the Czech Republic 5-0 at Wembley to start their Euros 2020 qualifying campaign on the brightest of notes.
Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane was among the goals as Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling grabbed a hat-trick, but an injury to Eric Dier was one of the few negatives of the night.
The Spurs star started the game but limped out 17 minutes into the game after suffering a muscular injury, and he will miss Monday’s game against Montenegro.
Dier is set to return to Tottenham for further assessment, and while manager Mauricio Pochettino will be left sweating on his fitness, it looks like the midfielder will be fine going by what he said as he walked out of Wembley post-game.
According to Senior football reporter at football.london James Benge, the Englishman said he was okay as he walked without much more than a limp.
Eric Dier has returned to Spurs after suffering injury. However on his way out of the stadium he said “I’m ok” and was walking without much more than a limp.
— James Benge (@jamesbenge) March 22, 2019
The 25-year-old has been limited to just 14 Premier League starts and two substitute appearances as a result of injuries and an appendectomy this term, and Tottenham could really do with his services and versatility during this crucial business-end of the campaign.
The LilyWhites’ chances of finishing in top-four now hang by a thread following three losses and a draw in their last four games, and things don’t get any easier as they play Liverpool immediately after the international break before facing Manchester City thrice within the space of 11 days – twice in the Champions League quarterfinals and in the reverse fixture of the league.