Eric Dier believes Jose Mourinho is the perfect man to take over from Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur secured their first Premier League victory on the road in 10 months at the expense of West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday, ensuring Jose Mourinho’s reign at North London got off to a flying start.
The Portuguese replaced Mauricio Pochettino on Wednesday morning, less than 12 hours after the Argentine was shown the exit door, and he has been tipped to help Spurs to their first piece of silverware since 2008.
As evident on Saturday, some of the players are more than ready to prove their worth to Mourinho, and Eric Dier believes he is indeed the perfect man to take over from Pochettino.
“I think he is the perfect man to take over from Pochettino in my opinion,” the defensive midfielder told Telegraph.
“We are really happy is he here and, hopefully, he can help us win trophies.
“We were trying to win them under Pochettino and will keep on trying to win them under Mourinho.”
Despite taking Tottenham to the next level and making them Champions League regulars, the fact that Pochettino failed to win any piece of silverware during five full seasons at North London most likely played a role in his sacking.
He clearly made the team punch above their weight, but he eventually became a victim of his own success and couldn’t take the team any further.
In Mourinho, Spurs have brought in a proven and serial winner, and with 19 major trophies to his name, they can be rest-assured of finally ending the drought.
A manager in the mould of the Portuguese is without a doubt the perfect man to take over from one that took the side very close to winning trophies on a few occasions.