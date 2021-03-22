Eric Bailly fears Man United want to renew his contract to sell him for a bigger fee this summer

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly fears the club want to extend his contract so that he is more valuable ahead of the summer transfer window, Sky Sports reports.

The Ivorian has been with the Red Devils since 2016, but he has registered only 100 appearances due to multiple injuries and competition for places.





Earlier this month, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed that contract talks were underway with the centre-back, and he was hopeful for a quick resolution.

However, it has since been reported that Bailly could snub a contract renewal beyond June next year after being dropped for the AC Milan trip despite being fit.

It is now revealed that the 26-year-old has fears over signing an extension as that could be a step to make him ‘more valuable in this summer’s transfer market’.

The former Villarreal man also believes that he will never become a first-choice defender for the Red Devils with Solskjaer at the helm.

Sportslens view:

Bailly is currently the back-up option behind Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire for the central defensive duties in the Premier League.

He started a few matches at the turn of the year alongside Maguire, but Solskjaer revealed that Lindelof was only left out because of a recurring back problem.

It is quite clear that the duo are ahead of Bailly in the pecking order, and the Ivorian’s playing time could be further reduced this summer.

Solskjaer has his sights on signing a left-footed centre-back to accompany Maguire, with Villarreal’s Pau Torres one of the players on the club’s radar.

Bailly’s current deal with the club expires in 15 months, and he may be right with the assumption that United want to enhance his transfer value with a renewal.

Should he turn down an extension, United could be forced to sell him for a cut-price fee when the transfer window reopens this summer.

