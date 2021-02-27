Premier League 2020/21 Week 26: EPL Results & Table

The 26th round of fixtures in the Premier League features some key match-ups at both ends of the EPL table.

The action is already underway, with Manchester City going head-to-head with West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium.

Sergio Aguero is in the City starting XI for the first time since October, but Hammers’ goalkeeper Lucasz Fabianksi misses out.

📋 Here’s how we line up this afternoon! COME ON YOU IRONSSSS ⚒#MCIWHU — West Ham United (@WestHam) February 27, 2021

West Bromwich Albion versus Brighton & Hove Albion is the 3.00 pm kick-off, with Leeds United vs Aston Villa following.

Newcastle United round off proceedings today with a tough home fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

There are five games on Sunday, with the clash between Chelsea and Manchester United the pick of the bunch.

The Blues will be without Thiago Silva for the match, with the veteran defender yet to fully recover from his thigh injury.

The latest round of fixtures concludes on Monday, with Everton facing Southampton at Goodison Park.

Week 26 EPL Results

Saturday, February 27

Manchester City vs West Ham United

West Bromwich Albion vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Leeds United vs Aston Villa

Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Sunday, February 28

Crystal Palace vs Fulham

Leicester City vs Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley

Chelsea vs Manchester United

Sheffield United vs Liverpool

Monday, March 1

Everton vs Southampton

Premier League Highlights

Pep Guardiola makes seven changes from midweek today, including a start for Sergio Aguero! 🔵 West Ham bring in Darren Randolph following an injury to Łukasz Fabiański ⚒ 🎙 @DFletcherSport brings today’s team news… pic.twitter.com/DmT0XIIDYR — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 27, 2021

Premier League Table

