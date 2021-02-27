Premier League 2020/21 Week 26: EPL Results & Table

The 26th round of fixtures in the Premier League features some key match-ups at both ends of the EPL table.
We’ll update this story with reports, results, highlights and the latest Premier League standings throughout the weekend.
The action is already underway, with Manchester City going head-to-head with West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium.
Sergio Aguero is in the City starting XI for the first time since October, but Hammers’ goalkeeper Lucasz Fabianksi misses out.
West Bromwich Albion versus Brighton & Hove Albion is the 3.00 pm kick-off, with Leeds United vs Aston Villa following.
Newcastle United round off proceedings today with a tough home fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
There are five games on Sunday, with the clash between Chelsea and Manchester United the pick of the bunch.
The Blues will be without Thiago Silva for the match, with the veteran defender yet to fully recover from his thigh injury.
The latest round of fixtures concludes on Monday, with Everton facing Southampton at Goodison Park.
Week 26 EPL Results
Saturday, February 27
Manchester City vs West Ham United
West Bromwich Albion vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Leeds United vs Aston Villa
Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Sunday, February 28
Crystal Palace vs Fulham
Leicester City vs Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley
Chelsea vs Manchester United
Sheffield United vs Liverpool
Monday, March 1
Everton vs Southampton
Premier League Highlights
Premier League Table
