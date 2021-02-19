Premier League 2020/21 Week 25: EPL Results & Table

The 25th round of fixtures in the Premier League features some key match-ups at both ends of the EPL table.

We’ll update this story with reports, results, highlights and the latest Premier League standings throughout the weekend.





The action is already underway, with Wolverhampton Wanderers recording a 1-0 victory over Leeds United.

The early game on Saturday sees Chelsea attempt to boost their hopes of a top four finish at Southampton.

Burnley versus West Bromwich Albion follows, but most fans will be eagerly awaiting the early evening match.

Liverpool have been woeful in the Premier League over the past few weeks and will be eager to bounce back at home to Everton.

The final game on Saturday is at Craven Cottage as Fulham host Sheffield United.

Sunday kicks-off with a bang as West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur go head-to-head at the London Stadium.

Aston Villa vs Leicester City is next on the agenda, followed by Arsenal vs Manchester City and Manchester United vs Newcastle United.

There is one game on Monday, with Brighton & Hove Albion facing Crystal Palace at the Amex Stadium.

Week 25 EPL Results

Friday, February 19

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

Saturday, February 20

Southampton vs Chelsea

Burnley vs West Bromwich Albion

Liverpool vs Everton

Fulham vs Sheffield United

Sunday, February 21

West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Aston Villa vs Leicester City

Arsenal vs Manchester City

Manchester United vs Newcastle

Monday, February 22

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace

Premier League Highlights

Premier League Table

