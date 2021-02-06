Premier League 2020/21 Week 23: EPL Results & Table

The 23rd round of fixtures in the Premier League features some eyecatching fixtures, particularly towards the top of the EPL table.

We’ll update this story with reports, results, highlights and the latest Premier League standings throughout the weekend.





The eyes of the football world will be on Anfield on Sunday as Liverpool go head-to-head with Manchester City.

The Reds have struggled to produce their best form over the past few weeks and desperately need a victory to keep themselves in the title race.

The action is already underway this weekend, with Aston Villa securing a 1-0 home victory over Arsenal – Ollie Watkins got the goal.

The afternoon and early evening line-up on Saturday is fairly uninspiring, but things should pick up in the final game of the day.

Manchester United ran riot against Southampton in midweek and will be eager to repeat the trick against Everton.

There are three other fixtures on Sunday, starting with Tottenham Hotspur versus West Bromwich Albion.

The games at Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sheffield United take place either side of the big clash at Anfield.

The final action in the latest round of fixtures is at Elland Road on Monday as Leeds United meet Crystal Palace.

Week 23 EPL Results

Saturday, February 6

Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal

Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Newcastle United vs Southampton

Fulham vs West Ham United

Manchester United vs Everton

Sunday, February 7

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Bromwich Albion

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leicester City

Liverpool vs Manchester City

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

Monday, February 8

Leeds United vs Crystal Palace

Premier League Highlights

Aston Villa complete a Premier League double over Arsenal ✅ A great win for the home side! pic.twitter.com/USeZgzSsIc — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 6, 2021

Premier League Table

Click here for the full Premier League table and recent form guide.