Premier League 2020/21 Week 20: EPL Results & Table

The 20th round of fixtures in the Premier League features some intriguing matches at both ends of the EPL table.

We’ll update this story with reports, results, highlights and the latest Premier League standings as the games are played.





There are two early kick-offs on Tuesday, with Newcastle United facing Leeds United while Crystal Palace meet West Ham United.

FOUR games live on BT Sport this evening! 🔥 Newcastle 🆚 Leeds

Crystal Palace 🆚 West Ham

Southampton 🆚 Arsenal

West Brom 🆚 Man City Watch EVERY Premier League team LIVE on BT Sport twice in just 🔟 days! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/uluVDTaRBO — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 26, 2021

Arsenal and Manchester City are also in action later this evening as they travel to Southampton and West Bromwich Albion respectively.

The highlight of Wednesday’s line-up is at Goodison Park as Everton go head-to-head with fellow title hopefuls Leicester City.

Manchester United will fancy their chances of maintaining their excellent form as they welcome Sheffield United to Old Trafford.

Chelsea versus Wolverhampton Wanderers is likely to attract plenty of attention, with the Blues taking to the field for the first time under new manager Thomas Tuchel.

The standout fixture of the latest round of games is on Thursday evening as Tottenham Hotspur meet Liverpool.

The visitors have been struggling for form in recent weeks and will be eager to bounce back against Spurs.

Week 20 EPL Results

Tuesday, January 26

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United

Newcastle United vs Leeds United

Southampton vs Arsenal

West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester City

Wednesday, January 27

Burnley vs Aston Villa

Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham

Everton vs Leicester City

Manchester United vs Sheffield United

Thursday, January 28

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool

Premier League Highlights

Blistering counter-attack 🔥 Leeds' big summer signings deliver the goods as Rodrigo finds Raphinha to open the scoring at St James' Park! That's a beautiful finish 👌 pic.twitter.com/CcdL5d4JW2 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 26, 2021

Premier League Table

Click here for the full Premier League table and recent form guide.