Premier League 2020/21 Week 19: EPL Results & Table

The 19th round of fixtures in the Premier League features some important matches at both ends of the table.

Liverpool versus Manchester United is the standout game, with the two old enemies set to go head-to-head at Anfield on Sunday.





The lunchtime match at Molineux got the weekend off to a thrilling start as West Bromwich Albion triumphed 3-2 against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Wolves led 2-1 at the break, with Fabio Silva and Willy Boly turning things around after Matheus Pereira’s penalty had given the Baggies an early lead.

However, goals in the second half by Semi Ajayi and another Pereira penalty gave Sam Allardyce his first victory as West Brom manager.

There are two games at 3.00 pm, with West Ham United hosting Burnley while Leeds United take on Brighton & Hove Albion.

🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨 Here's how #LEEBHA line up 📝 ⚪️ #LUFC make 2⃣ changes as Casilla and Dallas come in 🔵⚪️ #BHAFC make 3⃣ changes with Maupay, Gross and March returning Listen on @BBCSounds 👇

🎧⚽️: https://t.co/5Du5Yilmm1#bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/0VB7C3bIlW — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) January 16, 2021

We’ll update this page with reports, results, highlights and the latest Premier League standings throughout the day.

Week 19 EPL Results

Saturday, January 16

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-3 West Bromwich Albion

Leeds United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

West Ham United vs Burnley

Fulham vs Chelsea

Leicester City vs Southampton

Week 19 EPL Fixtures

Sunday, January 17

Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool vs Manchester United

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace

Monday, January 18

Arsenal vs Newcastle United

Premier League Highlights

That is some header! 💥 Semi Ajayi loops the ball into the far corner from a long throw-in and West Brom level the game up 👊 pic.twitter.com/hSYC4Q1M60 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 16, 2021

Premier League Table

Click here for the full Premier League table and recent form guide.