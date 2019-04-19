Manchester City vs Tottenham Preview, Team News, Stats and Prediction

Manchester City vs Tottenham
Premier League 2018/19
20th April, 12:30 pm BST
Etihad Stadium, Manchester
Manchester City vs Tottenham Preview
Manchester City host Tottenham in the Premier League this weekend and they will be looking to bounce back from the Champions League heartbreak during the midweek.
Guardiola’s men crashed out of the competition on away goals after Raheem Sterling’s late equaliser was ruled out by VAR.
City have the Premier League title to play for and Liverpool are breathing down their necks. They cannot afford to slip up here and this is a must win game.
The fans need a morale boost after the midweek result and a win here would be ideal.
Tottenham will be full of confidence heading into this game and they will look to boost their top four hopes with a win.
The Londoners have the quality to pull off an upset here and it will be interesting to see how they approach this contest.
Manchester City vs Tottenham Team News
Spurs are lacking in squad depth and fatigue could be a major problem for them here.
The visitors are already without the likes of Aurier, Kane and Winks due to injuries. The likes of Sissoko are doubtful as well.
Manchester City will have a fully fit squad to choose from.
Predicted Manchester City Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Delph; Silva, Fernandinho, De Bruyne; Sane, Jesus, Sterling
Predicted Tottenham Starting Lineup (3-4-2-1): Lloris; Sanchez, Alderweireld, Vertonghen; Walker-Peters, Wanyama, Eriksen, Davies; Moura, Son; Llorente
Manchester City vs Tottenham Key Stats
Man City have won 8 of their last 10 home matches against Tottenham in all competitions.
Man City have scored at least 3 goals in their last 3 home matches against Tottenham in all competitions.
Tottenham have lost their last 4 away matches (Premier League).
Tottenham have conceded at least 2 goals in their last 4 away matches (Premier League).
Prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Tottenham
Follow the Premier League game between Manchester City and Tottenham in our live blog tomorrow.