English Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters has been asked about the Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund’s plans to complete a £300 million takeover of Newcastle United again, and he has hinted that there shouldn’t be a time limit to how long the Directors’ and Owners’ test take.

Mail Sport’s David Coverdale shared his latest comments on the Magpies takeover on Twitter:

Richard Masters on #nufctakeover: 'I don't think we have any specific views about when these things need to be done by. What we need to ensure is that all the processes are followed properly and when the decision is made it's the right one." — David Coverdale (@dpcoverdale) May 29, 2020

NEWCASTLE: "I don't think timing is an issue here. I don't think we have any specific views about when these things need to be done by." PL chief Richard Masters still giving little away on proposed takeover. #SSN #NUFC pic.twitter.com/90hXaIGfEF — Bryan Swanson (@skysports_bryan) May 29, 2020

It has been almost two months since PIF made it very clear that were keen to own the St. James’ Park outfit, and current owner Mike Ashley has agreed to part ways with the club, with a nonrefundable £17 million already deposited with the Premier League.

However, the Premier League’s fit and proper persons’ test is taking longer than expected, and Masters has revealed that they won’t be rushing the process anytime soon.

Amnesty International have pleaded with the Premier League to block the move given Saudi’s human rights records, and the World Trade Organization’s ruling that the Kingdom is behind pirate satellite station beoutQ could further deal a huge blow on PiF’s chances of buying Newcastle.

Saudi have denied links with beoutQ, and providing false, misleading or inaccurate information could see them fail the test.

Nevertheless, the Magpies would-be owners remain confident that the takeover will go through and they have continued with their plans for the club, with a manager and director of football set to be appointed this summer when they take charge.