England vs Switzerland confirmed starting line-ups

11 September, 2018 England, Switzerland


England go head-to-head with Switzerland on Tuesday aiming to end a three-game losing streak.

The Three Lions were beaten 2-1 by Spain in the Nations League last Friday, while Switzerland demolished Iceland 6-0 the following day.

England are undefeated in 10 games played against Switzerland on home soil, winning six and drawing four.

The two sides last met in a European Championship qualifier back in September 2015 – Harry Kane and Wayne Rooney were on target in a 2-0 victory.

Switzerland haven’t defeated England since a 2-1 success in a World Cup qualifying game in May 1981.

Chelsea star Ruben Loftus-Cheek starts for England, while Man United forward Marcus Rashford gets another chance to impress.

England are priced at 4/6 to win the match, with Switzerland on offer at 4/1 and the draw available at 13/5.

Confirmed starting line-ups:

About The Author

michaeljblack

I'm a North West based freelance sports journalist with a passion for football. Follow me on Twitter @mjblack_ for my ramblings about the British game (plus other things thrown in for good measure).