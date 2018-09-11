England vs Switzerland confirmed starting line-ups

England go head-to-head with Switzerland on Tuesday aiming to end a three-game losing streak.
The Three Lions were beaten 2-1 by Spain in the Nations League last Friday, while Switzerland demolished Iceland 6-0 the following day.
England are undefeated in 10 games played against Switzerland on home soil, winning six and drawing four.
The two sides last met in a European Championship qualifier back in September 2015 – Harry Kane and Wayne Rooney were on target in a 2-0 victory.
Switzerland haven’t defeated England since a 2-1 success in a World Cup qualifying game in May 1981.
Chelsea star Ruben Loftus-Cheek starts for England, while Man United forward Marcus Rashford gets another chance to impress.
England are priced at 4/6 to win the match, with Switzerland on offer at 4/1 and the draw available at 13/5.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
