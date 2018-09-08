England vs Spain confirmed starting line-ups

England go head-to-head with Spain at Wembley on Saturday hoping to build on the positivity they created at this summer’s World Cup.
The two sides meet in the newly-formed Nations League and both will be eager to get their campaigns off to a winning start.
Spain have won four of their last six meetings with the Three Lions – including three in a row between 2004 and 2009.
The two sides last met two years ago where late goals from Iago Aspas and Isco secured a 2-2 draw for Spain.
England have a decent overall record against their opponents, winning 13 and drawing three of their previous 25 matches.
Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford start for England, while Alvaro Morata is only on the bench for Spain.
The home side are priced at 17/10 to win the game, with Spain on offer at 17/10 and the draw available at 23/10.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
Here's how the #ThreeLions line up for tonight's #NationsLeague opener! 📋 pic.twitter.com/kEBa7mxTB9
— England (@England) September 8, 2018
⚠ OFICIAL | ¡Ya tenemos la alineación! ¡Con este XI debuta @LUISENRIQUE21 en la @SeFutbol y con él iniciamos nuestra andadura en la UEFA Nations League!#UnaNuevaIlusión pic.twitter.com/rpL1PM5xOm
— Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) September 8, 2018