England team to face Poland: Predicted Starting Line-up

England will take on Poland in the World Cup qualifiers later today and the Three Lions will fancy their chances of picking up all three points.

Gareth Southgate’s men have an excellent head to head record against today’s opposition and they are unbeaten in their last six meetings with Poland.

Meanwhile, England have won all five qualifiers so far having conceded just once and they will be firm favourites heading into this contest.

Poland are coming into this game on the back of two heavy wins over Albania and San Marino but England are a far better opposition and they will have to be at their best to grind out a positive result.

The Three Lions have kept a clean sheet in their last two matches against Hungary and Andorra and they will be hoping for more of the same here.

That said, Poland have Robert Lewandowski at their disposal and England cannot afford to underestimate them.

The Polish international has 12 goals in his last nine appearances across all competitions and he has the quality to breach England’s well organised defensive unit.

Team News

Southgate rested most of his key players for the game against Andorra and he is likely to make quite a few changes tonight.

England have incredible quality and depth at their disposal and they are likely to field a completely different eleven against Poland.

The likes of Bukayo Saka, Patrick Bamford, Jesse Lingard, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson, Jude Bellingham, Reece James, Conor Coady, Tyrone Mings, Kieran Trippier and Sam Johnstone are all expected to be dropped.

Predicted England starting line-up

Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane

