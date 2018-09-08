England legend Gordan Banks suggests that Jack Butland should consider leaving Stoke

English football legend Gordan Banks believes that Jack Butland must consider his future with current club Stoke City for the sake of his international career.
Butland was England’s second-choice goalkeeper during the World Cup and was back-up to Jordan Pickford.
Despite Stoke City being relegated from the Premier League last season, Butland made the most saves in the top-flight with 144 as reported by the Premier League’s website
Butland had been linked with a move away from the Potters during the summer transfer window but ended up staying put at the Potters.
Even if Butland churns out quality performances for Stoke in the Championship, he will be unlikely to stand a realistic chance of challenging Pickford to the first-choice position so long that he is not playing in the top-flight.
Stoke have started the Championship season in poor form having just one won of their 6 games played so far.
Butland is a keeper who certainly has the quality to be playing for a Premier League club.
If Stoke continue to struggle, he should push for a move either in January or at the end of this season.
As reported by The Daily Mail, Banks said: “I’d love Jack to stay at Stoke for the long term, we all would, because he’s a really super goalkeeper, but he might need to leave for the sake of his England career, which is a shame for Stoke fans though it’s understandable,”
“I definitely think he’s good enough for England, but the facts are, at the moment, you really need to play top-division football to be in with a shout of the England team. It’s the way the world works.
“For now, though, Jack has just got to put that to one side, to the back of his mind, and focus on doing the best he can, giving it everything, for club and country, and everything will fall into place.”