Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours England fans react to Michael Keane’s display vs USA

England fans react to Michael Keane’s display vs USA

17 November, 2018 England, English Premier League, Everton, Transfer News & Rumours


England picked up a comfortable win over the USA earlier in the week.

Goals from Jesse Lingard, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Callum Wilson ensured the victory for Gareth Southgate’s side.

Although the overall display was quite impressive, some fans weren’t too happy with Everton defender Michael Keane’s performance.

The centre back seemed sloppy and out of pace at times during the game. He had a poor season with Everton last year and despite showing improvement under Marco Silva, he is not playing at his best just yet.

Keane was expected to develop into a quality centre back since his move to Everton but he has failed to live up to the expectations so far. It will be interesting to see if he can bounce back and regain his confidence.

The former Burnley man will need to improve if he wants to hold down a regular starting berth for club and country.

Here are some of the reactions to Michael Keane’s display against the United States from earlier in the week.

 

 

Matuidi says Digne is ‘stronger defensively’ at Everton
Klaassen reveals the truth about his relationship with Allardyce at Everton

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com