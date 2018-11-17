England fans react to Michael Keane’s display vs USA

England picked up a comfortable win over the USA earlier in the week.
Goals from Jesse Lingard, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Callum Wilson ensured the victory for Gareth Southgate’s side.
Although the overall display was quite impressive, some fans weren’t too happy with Everton defender Michael Keane’s performance.
The centre back seemed sloppy and out of pace at times during the game. He had a poor season with Everton last year and despite showing improvement under Marco Silva, he is not playing at his best just yet.
Keane was expected to develop into a quality centre back since his move to Everton but he has failed to live up to the expectations so far. It will be interesting to see if he can bounce back and regain his confidence.
The former Burnley man will need to improve if he wants to hold down a regular starting berth for club and country.
Here are some of the reactions to Michael Keane’s display against the United States from earlier in the week.
Michael Keane is an absolute carthorse and should be nowhere near this England team. Seen milk turn quicker.
— Shane Roberts (@shane10roberts) November 15, 2018
How shit is Michael Keane how the fuck is he playing for England, he won’t even be playing for Everton when everyone’s fit#england#threelions
— Buck94 (@buck94_paul) November 15, 2018
No. He is just nowhere near International standard, same goes for Michael Keane.
— Rob M (@GeordieRobM) November 15, 2018
Must be better defenders than Michael Keane. Turns like a bus…Same pace as a sloth. #ENGvUSA
— Matthew Smith (@mafusmif) November 15, 2018
Ashley Williams > Michael Keane
— Josh Brookes (@RealJBrookes) November 15, 2018
HOW is Michael Keane in the England squad????
— Steven (@StevenDownes_) November 15, 2018
I’m not saying have him permanently there. Just saying on form and that display, he earned the right to play. If Michael Keane and Lewis Dunk are near the squad, help us all.
— Tavis Couling (@TavisCouling) November 17, 2018
Said it before and I’ll say it again, Michael Keane is absolute pony
— Neil (@Neil_Dench) November 15, 2018
michael keane & lewis dunk might be the worst centerback pairing to ever start for england
— eds fan account (@thisisntxav) November 15, 2018