England boss Southgate admits that Wilshere is not yet ready for England recall

England manager Gareth Southgate has admitted that West Ham midfielder Jack Wilshere is not as yet ready to make a return to the England national team.
Wilshere missed out on selection to the England squad which played at the World Cup following inconsistent performances for Arsenal last season.
This was what ultimately led to the 26-year-old leaving the Gunners last summer and joining West Ham.
Wilshere had hoped that by joining West Ham, he would get to play more regularly and regain his place in the Three Lions squad.
So far, things have not gone according to plan for the man who was once touted as the future of English football.
The Hammers have so far lost all four of their Premier League games played thus far with Wilshere hardly making an impact.
As it stands, Wilshere does not warrant a place in the England side.
However, he still has time on his side and will have the rest of the season to improve.
When asked about what Wilshere needs to do to return to England, Southgate said as quoted by The Telegraph: “Play well.”
“I’ve watched two of his first three games, so the same as every other player. They’ve got to be playing well and the competition is high.”