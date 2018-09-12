England boss Gareth Southgate raves about Harry Maguire

England boss Gareth Southgate believes that Leicester City defender Harry Maguire is one of the best in Europe.
Maguire has established himself as one of the best defenders in the Premier League during the past two seasons.
He also impressed while on duty for England during the 2018 World Cup as the Three Lions reached the semi-finals.
The 25-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United during the summer transfer window.
However, he eventually agreed to a new contract with Leicester last week.
If Maguire continues his progress however, it would be very surprising if he does not move to a club that can offer him the chance to play in the Champions League in the near future.
Nevertheless the new deal would be a huge boost for the Foxes.
They will now not have to sell in a rush and if they do, they will certainly be in to receive an hefty amount of cash.
While reflecting on Maguire, Southgate said as quoted by The Express: “I was first and foremost delighted he was fit and available,”
“The reason for that being when I was watching him during last season I knew that on the biggest stage he’d be able to perform and excel.”
“I was so pleased he was going to have the opportunity to do that and he delivered.”
“He’s a superb defender, he’s really effective in both penalty boxes and the way that he brings the ball forward and can use the ball is as good as anything in Europe, in my opinion.”
“I think he proved to himself as much as anything that against some top players and some top teams in the lead-up to the finals, during the finals and again Saturday night that he can compete with the very best.”