England are still looking at Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish and are monitoring his progress

Aston Villa centre-back Tyrone Mings was called up to the Three Lions squad for the first time last month for the Euros 2020 qualifiers against Kosovo and Bulgaria.
The 26-year-old has been one of his side’s best players over the last year, playing a huge role as they secured Premier League promotion by winning the Championship play-offs last season.
While Mings fully deserved his call-up, many reckon there should be at least two Villa stars representing the Three Lions.
His teammate Jack Grealish has long been tipped to play for England having featured prominently for the country at age-grade levels.
The 24-year-old was part of the Under-21 side that won the Toulon Tournament under Southgate in 2016, and six members of that squad have gone on to win senior caps.
Grealish appears to be getting closer to his, though, and manager Gareth Southgate sent a message to him when Mings was called up.
“The other week when Tyrone got called up, the manager just said to me, ‘I’ve been asked to pass on a message that you’re still being looked at, they’re going to keep monitoring your progress’,” the midfielder told The Sun.
“With us coming from the Championship, it’s a completely different kettle of fish. I’m sure over the season I’ll get better. I am captain of a Premier League team, I’m 24 years of age.
“It’s down to me. If I can perform to the level I know I can, I trust myself to get into that squad. This is my time.”
Villa have only managed to pick up four points in their six opening league games of the campaign having won just once and drawn once, losing the other four.
Grealish has assisted two goals so far, but he has to do much more going forward to have a chance of breaking into Three Lions’ star-studded squad and going to the European Championships next summer.