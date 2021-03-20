Emile Smith Rowe speaks on Alexandre Lacazette’s influence on young players

Arsenal attacker Emile Smith Rowe has talked about the influence of Alexandre Lacazette on some of the younger players at the club.

The 20-year-old made his first Premier League appearance of the season on Boxing Day against Chelsea and he has since been a regular starter when fit.





The youngster has four assists in his 13 league games and his reputation has improved on a game-by-game basis with the Gunners.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun, Smith Rowe spoke about the influence that Lacazette has had on him since he became a regular.

The former Hale End graduate said that the Frenchman has helped him so much and gives confidence to the young players by praising their qualities.

He said: “Alexandre Lacazette has helped me so much since I’ve come into the side.”

“Laca gives so much of us young players confidence. He tells us how good we are.

“He’s such a good character in the dressing room. He’s basically one of the young players.”

Sportslens view:

Lacazette has had another solid season with the Gunners, registering 12 goals alongside three assists from 33 appearances.

His scoring record has not been overly impressive, but he has impressed with his good hold-up play which brings his teammates into the game.

His current deal expires at the end of next season and the Gunners are yet to hold negotiations over a possible renewal.

Mikel Arteta previously said that the contract talks will be put on hold until the summer and only time will tell whether he is offered an extension.

Otherwise, he could be heading through the exit door during this summer’s transfer window as part of the squad rebuild.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com