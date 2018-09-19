Emile Heskey believes that Jurgen Klopp will not be sacked if Liverpool fail to win trophies this season

Former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey believes that Jurgen Klopp’s job as manager of the Reds will be safe even if the club fail to win a trophy this season.
The Reds have yet to win a trophy under the German who became their manager in 2015.
However, they have been playing an impressive brand of football during recent times and reached the final of the Champions League last season where they lost against Real Madrid.
The Anfield giants could not have asked for a better start to the 2018-19 season.
They have so far won all five of their Premier League games played so far and also claimed an impressive 3-2 win against PSG in the Champions League on Tuesday.
Many do believe that the Reds can finally win the Premier League this season.
Klopp has the quality available to do it and there is no doubt that many fans will be frustrated if it fails to happen.
Some fans may even call for the manager to be sacked.
Heskey however believes that the 55-year-old will keep his job even if the club fails to win the top-flight.
As quoted by the Daily Star, the former England international said: “I think he will be under a little bit of pressure if he doesn’t win anything,”
“At the end of the day, as a manager that’s what it boils down to, winning trophies.
“I think he’s got the backing of the club and I think the players feed into his philosophy and the way that he wants to play.
“I don’t think it necessarily means that he will be sacked or anything like that but I’m guessing that he’ll be desperate to win something.”