Embarrassment for Celtic as McCoist delivers worrying verdict on Griffiths

Celtic have been left embarrassed by the actions of Leigh Griffiths, with the Hoops centre-forward spending a lot of time on social media to revel in the misfortune of his Scotland national team rival Steven Naismith and manager Alex McLeish.
Rangers legend Ally McCoist didn’t mince his words about Griffiths, suggesting “there’s something not quite right” and handed him some important advice for the sake of his career for club and country. Whether the former Wolverhampton Wanderers man will listen remains to be seen.
Griffiths pulled out of the Scotland national team in October after citing poor fitness and a need to train with Celtic to improve. Many suggested he was sulking as his place in the Scotland starting lineup was filled by Steven Naismith.
Celtic left him out of their own subsequent matches and were recently forced to deny suggestions that the striker had gone AWOL, all the while admitting they didn’t know when Griffiths would return to action.
But with the 28-year-old being on social media, ‘liking’ tweets that criticise McLeish and make light of Naismith’s recent injury that will keep him out of action for two months, McCoist doesn’t understand what’s going through Griffiths’ head currently.
As per The Sun, he said: “There are a lot of peculiar things going on with Leigh Griffiths at the moment. Scott Brown said it was a brave decision to pull out the Scotland squad. I don’t get it. What’s brave about pulling out because you’re not fit? Why is he not fit? I don’t think it’s an injury.
“There’s clearly something not right with Leigh Griffiths at this moment in time. He’s spending his time tweeting and liking stuff that’s anti-Alex McLeish and anti-Steven Naismith. If I were Leigh Griffiths I’d get myself fit, get back in the Celtic team and get back in the Scotland team.”
Stats from Transfermarkt.