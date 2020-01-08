Blog Competitions English Premier League ‘Embarrassing’, ‘Disgrace’ – some fans fume at Daniel Levy after Tottenham’s transfer setback

With Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld struggling for consistency while Juan Foyth remains on the periphery, Tottenham were expected to bring in another centre-back before the January transfer window closed, but latest reports suggest the Lilywhites may pass up the chance to sign a coveted target.

Tottenham have been linked with Nathan Ake for some time, but the Evening Standard believe the 24-year-old has been deemed too expensive for Spurs’ tastes and won’t be pursued in the coming days and weeks. Supporters are understandably frustrated at Daniel Levy and Joe Lewis of ENIC for the lack of investment and made their feelings clear on social media.

Ake joined Bournemouth permanently in 2017 and has gone on to make 95 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 12 goals. The Netherlands international has impressed at the back for Bournemouth, but the club’s struggles this season could lead to him considering a move away – the Cherries have fallen into the relegation zone and conceded 32 goals in 21 games.

It won’t be Tottenham capitalising on the situation, however, which raises question over how much spending will be done in January.

