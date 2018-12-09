Elliot could leave Newcastle after latest snub, Benitez treatment to blame – opinion

Rob Elliot could be on his way out of Newcastle after being snubbed by Rafael Benitez in the Magpies’ last three fixtures. The Irish international has been left out of the matchday squad all season and was overlooked for Freddie Woodman after back-up shot-stopper Karl Darlow was ruled out with an elbow injury in November.
Woodman has made the Newcastle squad for their last three league games against Burnley, West Ham United and Everton, so Benitez clearly holds him in higher esteem than Elliot. Despite Leeds being linked with a move for Woodman in recent weeks, the young goalkeeper could remain at St James’ Park until the end of the season. Elliot, however, may have to seek an exit.
The 32-year-old has made 68 appearances in all competitions since joining Newcastle from Charlton Athletic in 2011, but his last outing for United was all the way back in December 2017 – against Manchester City in the Premier League.
Elliot finds himself behind the likes of Martin Dubravka, Karl Darlow and Woodman in the goalkeeper pecking order, but he’s still contracted to Newcastle for another 18 months. A loan move away in January could be a solution, however, as it gives him the chance of much-needed minutes.
