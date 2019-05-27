Elfsborg want to sign Leeds forward Pawel Cibicki

Elfsborg are looking to sign Leeds United flop Pawel Cibicki in the summer transfer window.
Stefan Andreasson, director of the Swedish top-flight club, has suggested that he would like to see the 25-year-0ld continuing at the club once his loan deal from Leeds expires in the summer.
Cibicki joined the club on loan during the January transfer window with the Swedish club having an option to sign him permanently at the end of his loan spell.
While Andreasson has admitted that Cibicki remains under contract at Leeds, he has revealed his desire to find a ‘good solution’ to sign the winger permanently in the summer.
“There were three parties who found a good solution last time and we will see if there is a possibility now again,” Andréasson told Swedish news outlet Fotboll Skanalen.
“It is clear that we would like to see Pawel remain in Elfsborg but we are happy that we found the solution we have now.
“Something else is not relevant right now. We have respect for Leeds and what has happened in their season end and will certainly have discussions now during the stay.”
Cibicki joined Leeds during the summer transfer window of 2017 but only managed to earn 10 appearances in all competitions for the Whites.
Marcelo Bielsa doesn’t rate him, and as such he doesn’t have any long term future at the Yorkshire club. He did a decent job with Elfsborg on loan, and it is no surprise that the Swedish club are looking to sign the former Malmo forward permanently this summer.