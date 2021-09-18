Elche vs Levante live stream, preview, team news & prediction

Elche will take on Levante in the La Liga clash on Saturday at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero.

Elche vs Levante Team News

Jony Alamo and Lucas Boye are currently injured. Pedro Bigas is also injured and won’t be able to play the match.

Levante are also missing several key players. Jorge de Frutos, Enis Bardhi, Jose Campana, and Roberto Soldado have been ruled out while Alex Blesa may not feature for tonight’s game.

Predicted Elche starting line-up: Casilla; Roco, Gonzalez, Verdu; Mojica, Josan, Guti, Mascarell, Fidel; Perez, Benedetto.

Predicted Levante starting line-up: Fernandez; Clerc, Duarte, Vezo, Miramon; Martinez, Radoja, Melero; Luis Morales, Marti, Cantero.

Elche vs Levante Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Elche vs Levante from bet365:

Match-winner:

Elche – 6/4

Draw – 2/1

Levante – 21/10

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 6/4

Under – 8/15

Elche vs Levante Prediction

Neither of the teams has had a strong start to the season. Elche managed just one win from their opening four games.

Elche are heading into this game on the back of a 1-0 win against Getafe but they have only managed to beat Levante once in their last five meetings.

Levante are yet to pick up a win so far, having managed three draws and a defeat. They could fancy their chance of getting their first win of the season.

Prediction:

Both teams to score – 21/20 from bet365

