Eintracht Frankfurt takes on FC Koln in the Bundesliga this weekend and they will be looking to pick up their first win of the season.

Watch and bet on Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Koln live on Saturday, September 25, 14:30 PM (BST) at bet365>livestreaming>football.

The home side have failed to pick up a single win in the Bundesliga so far this season but they have made themselves difficult to beat.

Meanwhile, Koln are coming into this game on the back of 5 consecutive draws across all competitions.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Koln team news

Frankfurt will be without the services of Sebastian Rode after the club captain underwent a knee operation.

The visitors will be without Jannes Horn and Tim Lemperle.

Eintracht Frankfurt: Trapp; Da Costa, N’Dicka, Hinteregger, Durm; Sow, Jakic, Kamada; Borre, Kostic, Lammers

FC Koln: Horn; Schmitz, Kilian, Czichos, Hector; Ljubicic, Skhiri, Duda, Kainz; Uth, Modeste

Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Koln form guide

Eintracht Frankfurt have an excellent head to head record against FC Koln and they have managed to win five of their last six matches against Saturday’s opposition at home.

Despite not being able to pick up a win in the league so far they are unbeaten in four of their last five matches.

Meanwhile, the visitors have picked up two wins and two draws in five league games so far.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Koln betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for RB Leipzig vs Hertha Berlin from bet365:

Match-winner:

RB Leipzig – 11/10

Draw – 13/5

Hertha Berlin – 23/10

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 33/50

Under – 7/5

Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Koln prediction

Both teams have been difficult to beat in their last few outings and this will be a close contest.

Frankfurt have picked up a 1-1 draw in each of the last four matches and Koln have produced the same scoreline in the last two matches.

The two teams are likely to cancel each other out here.

Prediction: Match to end in a draw.

Get a draw at 13/5 with bet365

How to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Koln Live Stream

Go to Bet365.com Register an account Make a deposit of £5 or more Watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Koln live online from 14:30 BST on Saturday.

How to get up to £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps:

Go to the bet365 website Sign up with bet365 and make a deposit of between £5-100 Place a wager on a sporting event of your choice Your bet credits will be released the moment the bet is settled

Get up to £100 in free bet credits at bet365