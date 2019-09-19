Eintracht Frankfurt vs Arsenal confirmed starting line-ups

Arsenal face a difficult opening test in Germany on Thursday as they get their Europa League campaign underway at Eintracht Frankfurt.
The Gunners reached the final of last season’s competition, losing out against Chelsea, and will be eager to go one better this time around.
Arsenal head into the game on the back of a disappointing 2-2 at Watford on Sunday – a result that dropped them to 7th in the Premier League.
Eintracht have been inconsistent in the Bundesliga this season, picking up just six points from their first four matches.
They were defeated 2-1 at Augsburg on Saturday, but are likely to be tough to beat on their own patch.
The German side have won their last five home matches in all competitions and are expected to make things difficult for Arsenal.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
Unsere Aufstellung für

📋 Our team news for tonight's @EuropaLeague opener…
✅ @EmileSmithRowe starts
✅ @BukayoSaka87 is also in the lineup
✅ @JoeWillock returns to the starting XI

