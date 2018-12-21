Celtic eyeing their own version of Rangers ace Ross McCrorie in Edson Alvarez

Glasgow Rangers have produced some of Scotland’s top players over the years from their academy, and the latest in line who could become an Ibrox hero is Ross McCrorie.
The 20-year-old is a fantastic young talent who impressed last season for the Gers. Although McCrorie has struggled this season under Steven Gerrard, the Gers boss has mentioned that the youngster has the potential to be a “top player.”
What McCrorie adds to the Rangers side is his versatility. He is capable of playing as a central defender, as well as a central defensive midfielder.
Celtic can have their own version of Ross McCrorie, if not a far better option, provided Brendan Rodgers manages to sign Edson Alvarez.
According to reports from Mexican outlet Record, Celtic are monitoring the Club America centre-back, but they could face competition from a host of European clubs.
The 21-year-old caught the attention of many European clubs during the World Cup in Russia in the summer of 2018.
The 20-cap Mexican international is a solid centre-back, and has the ability to play in defensive midfield as well.
He can add loads of quality to the Celtic side that needs reinforcement in the defensive ranks. With Dedryck Boyata’s future uncertain and Filip Benkovic’s loan spell ending in the summer of 2019, Rodgers needs to add a solid centre-back to his squad.
Furthermore, he has the ability to play in the holding midfield role, and could be a long term replacement of Scott Brown. He looked solid at the World Cup, and could be a superb move for the Bhoys.