Edouard reveals whether Dembele still cares about Celtic

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard revealed Moussa Dembele still asks him for updates about the Hoops despite the controversial nature of his departure over the summer. Dembele left Celtic for Olympique Lyonnais, firing a parting shot to manager Brendan Rodgers expressing his desire to exit Parkhead, but he’s still keeping tabs on their progress allegedly.
As per The Sun, Edouard said on Dembele: “Me and Moussa always keep in touch. He is my friend so I am always going to keep in contact with Moussa. That is natural. Moussa still keeps up to date with all the Celtic matches and results. He asks after everyone here and keeps in contact with me because we are friends.”
Dembele made 94 appearances for Celtic between 2016 and 2018, scoring and creating 69 goals. He won two Scottish Premiership titles, two Scottish Cups and two Scottish League Cups in his time at Parkhead but left the club in a bad light. Rodgers wanted to keep the French centre-forward this season but was eventually left with little choice but to accept Lyon’s offer.
Many fans may not forgive Dembele for being so focal in his desire to leave Celtic, but others may be pleased to see he’s still asking about results. Edouard, who was signed on a permanent basis to replace the Lyon striker, has enjoyed a bright start to the season. The 20-year-old has scored 11 goals and made four assists in all competitions and is first-choice in attack under Rodgers.
