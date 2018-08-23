Edmilson Fernandes open to leaving West Ham permanently

West Ham midfielder Edmilson Fernandes has revealed that he is looking to make his loan move to Fiorentina permanent.
The Swiss international joined the Hammers from FC Sion in 2016. He has made a total of 48 appearances for the East London club in all competitions and has scored just once.
Fernandes played a bit-part role for the Hammers last season and he was deemed surplus to requirements at the London Stadium this summer following the arrival of Manuel Pellegrini as the club’s new manager.
The arrivals of Carlos Sanchez and Jack Wilshere pushed him further down the pecking order and he would not have played much for the club this season.
Fernandes has joined Serie A club Fiorentina on a season-long loan deal. The Italian club have the option to purchase him permanently at the end of the season and the player is keen for it to happen.
During an interview with Italian outlet TMW, Fernandes revealed: ”I’m here on loan, but I want to work hard even if it is only for a year. I would like to stay.”
Clearly, Fernandes does not see a future for himself at West Ham. It will be interesting to see if he can convince the Fiorentina hierarchy to sign him permanently at the end of the season.