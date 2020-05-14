Edinson Cavani comments on his future amid Newcastle speculation

Paris Saint-Germain striker and reported Newcastle United target Edinson Cavani has said that he does not know where he will be next season, as quoted in Goal.com.
Cavani is out of contract at PSG this summer, and no new deal is in place for the Uruguay international striker at the moment.
According to Foot Mercato, Newcastle are interested in signing the former Napoli striker on a free transfer this summer.
The Magpies look set to be bought by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, according to Goal.com.
Goal.com quotes Cavani as saying: “My career will last for maybe several years still, here or elsewhere, I don’t know.
“I’ve spoken about it a lot with my entourage. I’ve always said that I would like to quit football rather than football quitting me.”
Blockbuster signing for Newcastle United
Cavani did not get regular playing time for Newcastle this season, but the Uruguay international remains a very good striker who still has a lot to offer.
Newcastle do need a world-class striker if they are to challenge for the European places next season and beyond, and the 33-year-old would be a very good short-term signing for the team.
True, wages of Cavani would be high, but he would be a free signing for Newcastle.
Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Newcastle are unlikely to get relegated to the Championship when the season resumes, and Steve Bruce’s side are still in the FA Cup.