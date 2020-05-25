Edinson Cavani a dream target for potential Newcastle owners

Newcastle continue to be linked with the Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani.

As per L’Equipe (via Sportwitness), the Premier League side are plotting an ambitious swoop for the PSG star this summer.

Apparently, he is a dream target for the potential Newcastle owners. The Premier League side are in the middle of a takeover right now and the new owners are keen on signing quality players once the deal is finalised.

It seems that they are keen on making a statement signing. Cavani certainly fits the profile as he is a world class striker who has been consistently prolific.

Newcastle need to improve their striking options and Cavani would be a sensational addition. He is a massive upgrade on the likes of Joelinton.

That said, he would be a short term addition to the side. Cavani is 33 and he won’t be at his peak much longer.

Also, it will be interesting to see how he adapts to the Premier League if he joins.

He is a top class player and therefore he should be able to succeed in English football. However, Newcastle must ensure that the price they are paying is reasonable.

They cannot afford to offer him a long term deal at this stage of his career or they could be stuck with him eventually.

Cavani’s form will regress and he should be looked at as an immediate impact signing only.

It will be interesting to see if the Magpies can get the deal done this summer.

The 116-cap international has 7 goals to his name so far this season.