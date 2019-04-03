Edin Dzeko would be a superb signing for Newcastle United

According to a recent report from TMW, Newcastle United are showing interest in signing Edin Dzeko from AS Roma this summer, and the Bosnian would be a cracking signing for the Magpies if they manage to pull off a deal.
Salomon Rondon has done a decent job for the Magpies, and chances are high that Newcastle will be looking to make his move permanent in the summer.
It is indeed a good sign that Newcastle are looking to sign a striker this summer, given Joselu and Yoshinori Muto have only combined to score a mere three goals this campaign.
Dzeko, the two times Premier League winner with Manchester City, is getting better with age, and his performance for Roma has been simply spectacular.
The 101-cap Bosnian international has scored seven Serie A goals this season, and five in the Champions League, which shows he is still good enough at the highest level.
If Newcastle could bring him to Tyneside then he would be an excellent addition to Rafael Benitez’s side.
While Roma are demanding a transfer fee around €25 million, surely no club would be willing to pay that. If Newcastle can get him at a bargain price, it would represent an exciting signing for the Magpies.