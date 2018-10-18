Edin Dzeko and Marko Arnautovic will give West Ham United fearsome striking partnership

West Ham United are interested in landing AS Roma striker Edin Dzeko in the January transfer window, according to Calcio Mercato, and completing the deal will change the fortunes of the London club.
The Bosnia and Herzegovina hitman is one of the best in the goalscoring business on the planet right now, and his combination with Marko Arnautovic would arguably make West Ham’s attack one of the most-feared in the Premier League.
The Hammers have only managed to score eight league goals in as many games this season, and the Austrian international has been responsible for five of them.
With his four goals and one assist, Arnautovic is proving to be West Ham’s main source of goals, but Dzeko can very much help out should a deal be gotten over the line for him in January or next summer.
The former Manchester City star has scored 264 goals in 588 appearances featuring for the likes of Wolfsburg, Teplice and Roma, and he remains the go-to guy for the goals.
At 6ft 4in, Dzeko is a huge physical and aerial threat upfront and a constant nuisance to defences.
Arnautovic stands at the same height as the Bosnian, and one can only imagine the troubles they can cause up front together.
West Ham look poised to challenge for a top-ten finish this season despite their unconvincing start to the campaign, but with someone like Dzeko, combining perfectly with Arnautovic in attack, within their ranks, they have a real shot at breaking into the top-six going forward.
A potential striking partnership between the duo will certainly bring more goals and more wins for the Hammers, and manager Manuel Pellegrini would be pulling a massive masterstroke reuniting with his former charge at the London Stadium.