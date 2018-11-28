Eden Hazard makes honest admission after Spurs defeat

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard has admitted that the Blues could have lost with a bigger margin against Tottenham.
Mauricio Pochettino’s men picked up an impressive 3-1 win over Chelsea at the weekend but they could have scored a few more.
Chelsea were thoroughly outplayed and Spurs should have taken their chances better.
Key star Eden Hazard believes that Chelsea will be fighting for top four this season as they are not good enough to challenge Manchester City for the title.
He also admitted that everything about Chelsea’s performance against Spurs was bad and the players will have to move forward and bounce back immediately.
Hazard said: “It could have been a lot worse on Saturday. Everything was bad against Spurs. Against Tottenham, it is always going to be hard to start a game 2-0 down. We tried to push but it was not enough. It was a bad day, we need to move forward and try to bounce back.”
Tottenham fans will be delighted to hear these comments from a rival player.
Pochettino’s side are now third in the Premier League table and they will be frontrunners in the top four race. Chelsea will have to improve a lot especially with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United around.