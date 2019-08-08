Eddie Nketiah travelling to Leeds after impressive pitch from Victor Orta

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah is all set to join Leeds United on loan.
According to BBC journalist David Ornstein, the player is travelling to Leeds to complete his transfer.
Ornstein adds that Victor Orta has played a major role in the move. He managed to make an impressive late pitch and sell Bielsa’s vision to the striker.
Hearing Eddie Nketiah travelling to Leeds as we speak to pen season-long loan from Arsenal after #LUFC DoF Victor Orta made impressive late pitch to sell Bielsa vision & convince him to reject likes of Bristol City, Fortuna Düsseldorf, Swansea City #BristolCity #f95 #swansfc #afc
— David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) August 8, 2019
Nketiah has rejected the likes of Bristol City, Fortuna Düsseldorf, Swansea City in favour of a move to Leeds.
It will be interesting to see if Leeds bring in someone else before the window closes.
They have lost Kemar Roofe to Anderlecht and they will need attacking reinforcements. Nketiah will replace Roofe but the Whites could have done with some depth in the wide areas as well.
Leeds were heavily linked with the Liverpool winger Ryan Kent all summer but it doesn’t look like the move will happen now.
It will be interesting to see how Nketiah performs at Leeds United. The highly talented striker could prove to be a quality addition for Bielsa’s side.
He has the quality to make an instant impact at Elland Road just like Tammy Abraham did at Aston Villa last year.