Eddie Nketiah sends a farewell message to Leeds fans

Leeds United have confirmed that Eddie Nketiah will return to Arsenal this month.
The Gunners have decided to recall the young striker back to the club.
Nketiah spent the first half of the season on loan at Elland Road and although he wasn’t a key starter for Bielsa, he managed to impress with his cameos for Leeds.
After the confirmation from Bielsa and the club, Nketiah took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the move and his experience at the club.
The young forward thanked the fans, the staff, his teammates and the club for the opportunity. He also revealed that it was a privilege for him to play for such a big club.
He wrote: “Unfortunately, my time @LUFC has come to an end. It’s been an amazing experience and a privilege to play for such an amazing club. I would like to say a big thank you to my teammates, the coaching staff and the manager for making my time here an enjoyable one. Lastly, a big thank you to all the wonderful fans for taking to me so quickly. I wish the club all the best and I’m sure you’ll get to the promised land.”
It will be interesting to see how Leeds United replace him now.
Nketiah was a very handy option for Bielsa and he chipped in with important goals for the Whites when called upon.
Currently, the Whites are reliant on Bamford as their only goalscorer and the Leeds ace hasn’t been consistent so far this season.
Leeds need to add more goals to their side and they should look to dip into the January transfer market for another attacker.
Last season, Leeds failed to bring in a good alternative to Roofe and it cost them dearly. They cannot afford to make the same mistake this time.