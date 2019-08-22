Eddie Nketiah reacts on Twitter after scoring first Leeds United league goal

Eddie Nketiah came off the substitutes’ bench to secure all three points for Leeds United at Brentford’s expense on Wednesday evening.
The deadline day signing opened his account for the Elland Road outfit away from home last Tuesday during the clash with Salford City in the first round of the League Cup, and he simply continued from there in front of the home fans last night.
Nketiah’s 81st-minute strike was enough to see off the visitors and see Leeds maintain their position at the top of the Championship log.
It has been an unbeaten start to 2019-20 for Marcelo Bielsa’s men – who have now won three and drawn the other in four league games – and fans will hope top-flight promotion can finally be secured this season after they came close last term.
The Arsenal loanee could make all the difference, though, after arriving as Kemar Roofe’s replacement.
Signing Nketiah became necessary for Leeds after their highest goalscorer last season left for Belgium during the summer, and they had to beat stiff competition to the signature of the 20-year-old.
The Gunners striker is already justifying the Whites’ decision to pull out all the stops to land him, and here is how he reacted to sealing an important victory for the Championship side on Twitter:
Anyone call for a goal? Big 3 points at Elland Road tonight, Glory be to God. 📞⚽️ 🙏🏾 @LUFC pic.twitter.com/Wi8WKN8QmV
— Eddie Nketiah (@EddieNketiah9) August 21, 2019
Nketiah featured for the under-23s on Monday as Bielsa looked to get him up to speed, and he grabbed the second in the 3-2 victory over Millwall.
The Arsenal man is proving himself to be the go-to guy for the goals, and he could be very crucial to Leeds’ promotion dreams.