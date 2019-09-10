Blog Competitions English Championship Eddie Nketiah posts message on Twitter

10 September, 2019 Arsenal, English Championship, Leeds United

Leeds United forward Eddie Nketiah has impressed during the international duty for the England U21 side.

The youngster, who joined Leeds on loan from Arsenal this summer, has impressed heavily at the Yorkshire club under Marcelo Bielsa.

He has continued his impressive form for his country as well. Nketiah started the match and was substituted in the 76th minute as England U21 won 2-0 against Kosovo in Euro 2021 qualifying.

The 20-year-old took to social networking site Twitter after the match to express his reaction. He wrote:

Manchester City’s highly-rated young talent Phil Foden scored twice during the game. Foden took his chances well and converted them from close range after the ball broke loose.

Nketiah is yet to start a Championship game for Leeds, but he has already scored three goals in all competitions. At the moment, he is behind Patrick Bamford in the pecking order, but he is expected to play a key role for Leeds this season as the Whites chase promotion.

Leeds will face Barnsley in their next Championship game after the international break.

