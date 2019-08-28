Blog Competitions English Championship Eddie Nketiah posts message on Twitter after Leeds defeat vs Stoke City

Eddie Nketiah posts message on Twitter after Leeds defeat vs Stoke City

28 August, 2019 English Championship, Leeds United

Leeds United were quashed out of the Carabao Cup after they suffered a penalty shootout defeat against Stoke City on Tuesday night at Elland Road.

Despite early pressure from Leeds, who made eight changes from Saturday’s match, the visitors went into the break 2-0 up, with goals coming from Danny Batth and Sam Vokes.

In the second half, Leeds replied strongly, with on-loan Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah first pulling one back in the 67th minute before Helder Costa added another nine minutes from full time.

Nketiah took to social networking site Twitter after the match, and said despite the ‘disappointing’ result, he is proud of the way the team fought back in the second half.

The 20-year-old striker is a highly-rated young talent, and he is quickly becoming a favourite among the Leeds fans.

While he is mainly seen as a second fiddle to Patrick Bamford, the youngster has scored three goals in all competitions already for the Yorkshire club.

