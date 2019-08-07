Eddie Nketiah on the verge of joining Leeds United

According to Press Association journalist Nick Mashiter, Eddie Nketiah is heading to Leeds ahead of Bristol City.
The highly-rated young forward is to move to Elland Road on loan from Arsenal, barring a late u-turn.
Earlier, BBC Sports journalist David Ornstein claimed on Twitter that the youngster is likely to join Leeds.
Phil Hay of the Athletic UK added that Bristol City planned for Nketiah to undergo a medical today but it didn’t happen. And now, Leeds are pushing hard to get the Arsenal youngster to take their offer.
Leeds United are desperate to sign a striker in the closing stages of the transfer window as the Whites need to bring in a replacement for Kemar Roofe.
The 26-year-old joined Belgium club Anderlecht this week, and it looks like Nketiah could be his potential replacement at Elland Road.
Leeds are also reportedly working on other deals with the club trying to secure moves for Facundo Colidio and Ryan Nolan.