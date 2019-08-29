Eddie Nketiah lavishes praise on Leeds United fans

Leeds United striker Eddie Nketiah has lavished praise on the fans for their support towards him and the team so far.
The on-loan Arsenal striker claims that the Leeds United fans are great and they are crazy about their team.
He said: “The fans are crazy. They’re great. I’m really enjoying being here, and I feel like it’s a good platform for me to play on. They just like to see players working hard, and giving their all, and that’s what I want to do.”
His comments will certainly endear him to the fans. Nketiah has already impressed with his performances so far and he could turn into a key player for Bielsa once he settles in properly.
The Arsenal forward is a top talent and Bielsa is the ideal manager to get the best out of him.
The move to Leeds has been quite positive for Nketiah so far and he will be hoping for more of the same for the remainder of the season.
He is doing well on the pitch and he seems to have the support and admiration of the fans as well.
He will be hoping to guide Leeds United to promotion this season. Last year, the Whites fell short right at the end because of the lack of a quality striker.
This time, Nketiah will be looking to make the difference for Leeds.