Eddie Howe wants to sign Joshua King for Celtic – Report

Celtic are still without a new manager, but all indications suggest Eddie Howe could become their next boss.

After a disastrous 2020/21 campaign, the Bhoys are already planning for the summer ahead with the squad requiring a massive shake-up.

Howe, 43, has been linked with the vacant managerial position at Celtic, and he has already identified players he wants to bring in at Parkhead.

According to reports from The Scottish Sun, the Hoops could be interested in signing Norwegian striker Joshua King this summer, if Howe is appointed.

The 29-year-old striker is currently on loan at Everton, but he has struggled for regular game time, with Carlo Ancelotti preferring Dominic Calvert-Lewin upfront.

SL View

King could be willing to reunite with Howe, a manager he has played under for several years. The 54-times capped international is a vastly experienced Premier League striker, and he is being identified as someone who could replace Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard.

Edouard is almost certain to leave the Bhoys this summer, and Celtic will have a massive task of replacing him.

The Toffees are unlikely to sign King permanently, and he is likely to be back with Bournemouth in the summer.

King could be a roaring success in Scotland if he gets back to his best form. Given his goal-scoring pedigree and experience, he would also represent a statement signing if the Bhoys can pull off a deal for him.

