Eddie Howe plays down Nathan Ake transfer talks amid Tottenham interest

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has said that it is not the right time to discuss about a player’s future, adding that Nathan Ake is settled at the club.
The Cherries boss has brushed aside reports linking Ake with a move away to Manchester United or Tottenham.
The Dutch defender initially joined Bournemouth on loan from Chelsea, and later made the move permanent a year later. He has been very consistent with his performance, and heavyweight Premier League clubs including Manchester United and Spurs are reportedly vying for his signature.
It has been speculated during the recent international break that Europe’s big guns are plotting a £40m swoop for the 24-year-old defender.
However, Howe is relaxed with Ake’s situation, and refused to acknowledge the transfer rumours. When asked to comment on the Dutchman’s future, Howe said to The Sun:
“We are in the middle of the season and it is not the time, especially with players who are very settled and in good form, for me to necessarily talk about transfer speculation regarding them.”
Spurs will be looking to bolster their defence in the summer, and Ake could be one the players whom they might consider buying. It remains to be seen whether Spurs make a move for him in the summer transfer window, but Bournemouth surely will ask for a hefty transfer fee for him.