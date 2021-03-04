Eddie Howe open to Celtic job, contact made

Celtic have been linked with a host of managers in recent weeks, and it seems that the Scottish giants have approached former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe.

The 43-year-old is currently a free agent and could prove to be a quality long term replacement for Neil Lennon.





Celtic parted ways with Lennon last month, and John Kennedy has taken over as the interim boss.

The Hoops need to bring in someone with a long-term vision in the summer, and Howe could be the ideal man to rebuild them.

The former Premier League manager did well to rebuild Bournemouth with talented young players, and Celtic could use someone like him.

According to Football Insider, Howe is open to the Celtic job, and it will be interesting to see if the Hoops can finalise this appointment over the next few weeks.

Apparently, the Crystal Palace job could also be tempting for Howe if Roy Hodgson leaves the role.

Howe will have a major challenge ahead of him if he takes over at Celtic, with wrestling the Scottish Premiership title back from Rangers the number one priority.

The Ibrox outfit are very close to winning the league this season, and Celtic fans are bitterly disappointed to have missed out on their 10th title in a row.

Here is how some Celtic fans have reacted to the news.

