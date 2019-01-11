Eddie Howe comments on West Ham target Callum Wilson

Premier League giants Chelsea are hot on heels for AFC Bournemouth forward Callum Wilson, but they could face competition from London rivals West Ham.
The Daily Mail (transfer live blog, 10:14 am), reported yesterday that West Ham are showing keen interest in signing Wilson.
The England international has been lined up as a potential option by the Hammers in the January transfer window. The club reportedly have made him their number one target, should they sell Marko Arnautovic.
However, according to Eddie Howe, the Bournemouth boss, the Cherries won’t be entertaining any bids for the 26-year-old this month.
He has insisted that the striker is not for sale, saying that it is a “waste of time” for him to even discuss on the issue.
“I’ve been told about the speculation, it’s not something I seek to read,” said Howe, as quoted by The Mirror.
“It’s a waste of time for me to do so. It’s business as normal, Callum has been bright and bubbly this week so no problems there.
“In my opinion, and it’s just my opinion I wouldn’t sell at any price but I’m the manager of the team trying to create the best team that I can.
“We desperately want to take the team forward and to do that we have got to keep our best players.”
Wilson has been in good form this season, having scored nine goals and provided five assists in the Premier League. However, the chances of West Ham or Chelsea landing him in January is very slim.
First of all, West Ham have made it clear yesterday that Arnautovic is not for sale and they want him to honour the contract.